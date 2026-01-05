Market Tragedy: Gunmen Unleash Chaos in Niger State

In a brutal assault on a market in Nigeria's Niger State, gunmen known as bandits left over 30 people dead and abducted several others, according to police reports on Sunday.

The attack unfolded at the Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village on Saturday afternoon, with bandits setting stalls aflame while looting food supplies. The violence, reportedly extending to the nearby communities of Agwarra and Borgu, has sparked widespread fear and concern.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has instructed authorities to capture those responsible and bolster security, particularly around regions near forests. This incident echoes previous kidnappings and killings by armed groups across northwestern and central Nigeria, highlighting the ongoing challenge for security forces.