Market Tragedy: Gunmen Unleash Chaos in Niger State

Gunmen, identified as bandits, attacked a market in Nigeria's Niger State, resulting in at least 30 deaths and kidnappings. The violence, part of a series of raids, drew concern from President Bola Tinubu, who ordered intensified security measures. Witnesses reported indiscriminate shooting and insufficient security presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a brutal assault on a market in Nigeria's Niger State, gunmen known as bandits left over 30 people dead and abducted several others, according to police reports on Sunday.

The attack unfolded at the Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village on Saturday afternoon, with bandits setting stalls aflame while looting food supplies. The violence, reportedly extending to the nearby communities of Agwarra and Borgu, has sparked widespread fear and concern.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has instructed authorities to capture those responsible and bolster security, particularly around regions near forests. This incident echoes previous kidnappings and killings by armed groups across northwestern and central Nigeria, highlighting the ongoing challenge for security forces.

