Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

Gunmen unleashed a wave of violence on the Kasuwan-Daji village in northern Nigeria, leaving at least 30 villagers dead and abducting numerous others, according to police reports on Sunday. The horrific event marks yet another incident in the ongoing cycle of violence affecting the region.

On Saturday evening, the assailants stormed the village located in Niger state's Borgu local government area. They indiscriminately opened fire on residents, subsequently setting the local market and several houses ablaze, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun revealed.

Despite police claims of security deployment, locals report that forces are absent from the area, fueling fears as gunmen still lurk, affecting the villagers' ability to retrieve bodies. The attack's severity highlights the persistent threat posed by armed gangs in Nigeria's insecure regions.

