Left Menu

Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

Gunmen attacked Kasuwan-Daji village in northern Nigeria, killing at least 30 villagers and abducting others. The attack lasted three hours, razing the local market and houses. Despite police claims of deploying forces, residents assert no security presence yet. The region remains engulfed in recurrent violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minna | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:05 IST
Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Gunmen unleashed a wave of violence on the Kasuwan-Daji village in northern Nigeria, leaving at least 30 villagers dead and abducting numerous others, according to police reports on Sunday. The horrific event marks yet another incident in the ongoing cycle of violence affecting the region.

On Saturday evening, the assailants stormed the village located in Niger state's Borgu local government area. They indiscriminately opened fire on residents, subsequently setting the local market and several houses ablaze, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun revealed.

Despite police claims of security deployment, locals report that forces are absent from the area, fueling fears as gunmen still lurk, affecting the villagers' ability to retrieve bodies. The attack's severity highlights the persistent threat posed by armed gangs in Nigeria's insecure regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

 Global
2
The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

 United States
3
Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

 India
4
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026