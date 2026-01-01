Tragic Turn: Molestation Case Escalates to Arson in Maharashtra

An alarming escalation of violence unfolded in Maharashtra's Nanded district as a molestation case took a tragic turn. The accused, Santosh Madhavraoo Bendrikar, set his victim's husband ablaze shortly after being released on bail, police reports indicate.

The incident occurred on December 29 in Bendri village. Local authorities say Bendrikar, joined by his father Madhav and brother Shivkumar, confronted the husband, pouring petrol on him while he was feeding his buffaloes.

The victim is currently receiving treatment for severe burns in Nanded city. Police have arrested the three assailants and they were remanded in custody on December 30. Community tensions remain high, prompting a police presence at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)