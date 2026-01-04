Venezuela's Oil Export Woes: A Tightening Noose Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is facing significant hurdles as political events unfold in the nation. Over the weekend, PDVSA instructed some of its joint ventures to cut back on crude production. This decision comes within the context of the interim government's struggle to maintain its grasp on power.

The U.S. captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, initiating a pronounced halt in oil exports—the primary revenue stream for the oil-rich OPEC member.

Moreover, a U.S. blockade and sanctions have stopped oil tankers, previously sanctioned exceptions, from moving, escalating Exxon and Petropiar oilfield shutdowns.

