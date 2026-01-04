Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Export Woes: A Tightening Noose Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA has asked joint ventures to reduce crude production due to an export halt, impacting the interim government following President Maduro's capture by the U.S. Sanctions and embargo have crippled exports, the nation's key revenue source, pressuring a political transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:42 IST
Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is facing significant hurdles as political events unfold in the nation. Over the weekend, PDVSA instructed some of its joint ventures to cut back on crude production. This decision comes within the context of the interim government's struggle to maintain its grasp on power.

The U.S. captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, initiating a pronounced halt in oil exports—the primary revenue stream for the oil-rich OPEC member.

Moreover, a U.S. blockade and sanctions have stopped oil tankers, previously sanctioned exceptions, from moving, escalating Exxon and Petropiar oilfield shutdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

