Tragedy Strikes Again: University of Lahore in Shock

A 21-year-old female student attempted suicide by jumping from a university building in Lahore, Pakistan. This incident follows a similar case involving a male student weeks prior. Due to these events, the university has suspended on-campus classes, shifting to online mode and considering additional safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:55 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at the University of Lahore as a 21-year-old pharmacy student attempted suicide by jumping from the building's second floor. This follows the untimely death of another student, Muhammad Awais, who similarly ended his life weeks earlier.

Fatima, the student involved in the latest incident, is in critical condition at the Lahore General Hospital. Police have launched an investigation, focusing on deciphering the reasons behind her drastic decision. They have also confiscated her phone to retrieve call data, as she was reportedly on a call before the incident.

In response, the university administration has suspended all on-campus classes, moving them online in a bid to prioritize student safety. Measures such as installing fences and deploying security personnel are being considered to prevent future occurrences.

