Trump's Firm Stand: U.S. Oil Embargo on Venezuela

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the U.S. embargo on Venezuelan oil continues to hold strong. Addressing key aspects of international policy, Trump stressed his administration's unwavering position on the matter.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the region, Trump revealed that U.S. military forces remain on standby. Their presence ensures adherence to American conditions regarding the embargo.

"The American armada is positioned to respond," Trump stated, reinforcing the commitment to achieving all specified U.S. demands. This declaration underlines the ongoing geopolitical complexities surrounding Venezuelan oil exports.

