Left Menu

Venezuelan Bonds Surge Amidst Maduro's U.S. Capture

Venezuela's government bonds spiked following President Nicolás Maduro's capture by the U.S. This unexpected event has fueled optimism about tackling one of the largest sovereign debt restructurings. Bonds from both the government and state oil company, PDVSA, soared, reflecting a possible recovery as analysts predict future gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:46 IST
Venezuelan Bonds Surge Amidst Maduro's U.S. Capture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces has sent shockwaves through financial markets, causing a substantial surge in the country's default-stricken bonds. On Monday, bonds tied to Venezuela's government and its state oil firm, PDVSA, climbed significantly, gaining up to 8 cents on the dollar, or roughly 20%, during early European trading.

This unexpected development has sparked optimism around what could become a historic and complex sovereign debt restructuring. Analysts at JPMorgan have highlighted the bounce-back potential of these bonds, predicting further increases following a year where they nearly doubled in price under increased U.S. military pressure on Maduro's regime.

Tradeweb data showed Venezuela's 2031 bond approaching 40 cents on the dollar, with other bonds and PDVSA's debts also rising. Despite ongoing defaults on debts amounting to around $60 billion, and additional obligations pushing the total debt to approximately $150 billion to $170 billion, analysts see room for continued recovery.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: A Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: A Landmark Decision

 India
2
Venezuelan Crude's Covert Departure: Breaking the Blockade

Venezuelan Crude's Covert Departure: Breaking the Blockade

 Global
3
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Ajmer Dargah Ritual

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Ajmer Dargah Ritual

 India
4
Latvian Investigation Clears Docked Ship of Undersea Cable Damage

Latvian Investigation Clears Docked Ship of Undersea Cable Damage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026