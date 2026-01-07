Left Menu

Hope on the Horizon: Ukraine Peace Closer Than Ever, Says UK's Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after a Paris meeting with Ukraine allies, stated peace in Ukraine is near, despite remaining challenges. He reiterated the UK's commitment to pressure Russia, including measures against oil traders, and participate in ceasefire monitoring with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:33 IST
Hope on the Horizon: Ukraine Peace Closer Than Ever, Says UK's Starmer
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that peace in Ukraine is nearer than ever, though significant challenges remain. Speaking after a meeting in Paris with the leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing,' Starmer emphasized both progress and the work that lies ahead.

He affirmed Britain's involvement in monitoring and verification of a potential ceasefire, alongside the United States, as part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

The prime minister also pledged that the UK will maintain pressure on Russia through additional measures targeting oil traders and shadow fleet operators aiding Moscow's efforts.

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
2
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global
3
Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

 India
4
Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026