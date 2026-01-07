Hope on the Horizon: Ukraine Peace Closer Than Ever, Says UK's Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after a Paris meeting with Ukraine allies, stated peace in Ukraine is near, despite remaining challenges. He reiterated the UK's commitment to pressure Russia, including measures against oil traders, and participate in ceasefire monitoring with the U.S.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that peace in Ukraine is nearer than ever, though significant challenges remain. Speaking after a meeting in Paris with the leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing,' Starmer emphasized both progress and the work that lies ahead.
He affirmed Britain's involvement in monitoring and verification of a potential ceasefire, alongside the United States, as part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.
The prime minister also pledged that the UK will maintain pressure on Russia through additional measures targeting oil traders and shadow fleet operators aiding Moscow's efforts.
