FDA's Major Seizure of Illicit Tobacco and Hookah Products in Maharashtra
The FDA seized illegal tobacco and hookah products worth Rs 31.67 crore in Pune. The crackdown follows FDA Minister Zirwal's directive for strict enforcement. In another operation, illegal gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 75 lakh were seized at the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, highlighting ongoing efforts against contraband items.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken decisive action by seizing banned tobacco and hookah products, valued at Rs 31.67 crore, in the Pune district as part of a series of operations aimed at curbing illegal contraband.
In a separate operation, forest department officials intercepted a consignment of gutkha and pan masala, valued at Rs 75 lakh, near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border in Jalgaon Jamod, underscoring the ongoing battle against illicit substances entering Maharashtra.
The FDA's raid on a manufacturing unit in Maval taluka, Pune, led to the confiscation of flavoured hookah items and raw materials. This operation is linked to an earlier seizure of Rs 19.45 crore worth of goods in Thane, reflecting the FDA's rigorous enforcement strategy mandated by Minister Narhari Zirwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
