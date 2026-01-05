Venugopal Blasts Kerala Government, Alleges Election Manipulation
Congress MP K.C. Venugopal accused Kerala's LDF government of political gimmickry as he claimed residents are eager to oust them in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He criticized the vigilance bureau's recommendation for a CBI probe against V.D. Satheesan, labeling it an election-time political stunt by the ruling party.
Congress MP and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal unleashed a pointed critique on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala. He claimed that citizens are disillusioned with the Pinarayi Vijayan administration and are resolute in voting it out in the upcoming Assembly elections.
During his address in Wayanad, after marathon meetings with senior Congress officials, Venugopal highlighted the party's extensive strategy discussions, emphasizing their collective resolve to reclaim the state's leadership. 'The CPM dreams of retaining power, but we are united with enthusiasm and vision for victory in Kerala,' he stated, amidst increasing political fervor as election season nears.
Earlier, Venugopal denounced the state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's (VACB) pursuit of a CBI investigation against Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan. He characterized it as a pre-electoral ploy by the CPI(M). Allegations concerning Satheesan involve potential breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act during the 'Punarjani' housing initiative for flood victims, a claim Venugopal insists is baseless.
(With inputs from agencies.)
