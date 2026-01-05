Left Menu

Venugopal Blasts Kerala Government, Alleges Election Manipulation

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal accused Kerala's LDF government of political gimmickry as he claimed residents are eager to oust them in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He criticized the vigilance bureau's recommendation for a CBI probe against V.D. Satheesan, labeling it an election-time political stunt by the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:43 IST
Venugopal Blasts Kerala Government, Alleges Election Manipulation
Congress MP and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal unleashed a pointed critique on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala. He claimed that citizens are disillusioned with the Pinarayi Vijayan administration and are resolute in voting it out in the upcoming Assembly elections.

During his address in Wayanad, after marathon meetings with senior Congress officials, Venugopal highlighted the party's extensive strategy discussions, emphasizing their collective resolve to reclaim the state's leadership. 'The CPM dreams of retaining power, but we are united with enthusiasm and vision for victory in Kerala,' he stated, amidst increasing political fervor as election season nears.

Earlier, Venugopal denounced the state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's (VACB) pursuit of a CBI investigation against Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan. He characterized it as a pre-electoral ploy by the CPI(M). Allegations concerning Satheesan involve potential breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act during the 'Punarjani' housing initiative for flood victims, a claim Venugopal insists is baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maduro Faces Controversial Confinement in Notorious Brooklyn Jail

Maduro Faces Controversial Confinement in Notorious Brooklyn Jail

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Diarrhoea Outbreak and GBS Case in Indore

Controversy Erupts Over Diarrhoea Outbreak and GBS Case in Indore

 India
3
Capture of Maduro: A Turning Point for Venezuelan Democracy

Capture of Maduro: A Turning Point for Venezuelan Democracy

 Belgium
4
Maharashtra Unveils Incentives to Boost Parbhani’s Industrial Growth

Maharashtra Unveils Incentives to Boost Parbhani’s Industrial Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026