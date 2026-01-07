Demand for Justice: A Call for CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

In a heated plea for justice, the Congress party has urged the Uttarakhand government to hand over the Ankita Bhandari murder case investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The call comes amid allegations that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is seeking to deflect accountability onto the victim's family.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal voiced frustration over the perceived inaction, highlighted by Ankita's family's repeated CBI probe requests. Accusations have mounted since revelations from Urmila Sanawar, wife of an expelled BJP MLA, shed light on potential VIP involvement, suspected to be a BJP politician.

Godiyal demanded a CBI inquiry under judicial oversight, questioning the mysterious demolition of the Vanantra Resort post-murder. Eyebrows have been raised over the exclusion of certain key witnesses from the Special Investigation Team's findings, prompting calls for a more thorough investigation.

