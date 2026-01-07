Left Menu

Demand for Justice: A Call for CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

The Congress party has urged the Uttarakhand government to transfer the Ankita Bhandari murder case to the CBI, criticizing Chief Minister Dhami for allegedly shifting blame onto the victim's family. The demand for a CBI probe intensified following claims of a 'VIP' involvement, necessitating a fair investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:25 IST
Demand for Justice: A Call for CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated plea for justice, the Congress party has urged the Uttarakhand government to hand over the Ankita Bhandari murder case investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The call comes amid allegations that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is seeking to deflect accountability onto the victim's family.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal voiced frustration over the perceived inaction, highlighted by Ankita's family's repeated CBI probe requests. Accusations have mounted since revelations from Urmila Sanawar, wife of an expelled BJP MLA, shed light on potential VIP involvement, suspected to be a BJP politician.

Godiyal demanded a CBI inquiry under judicial oversight, questioning the mysterious demolition of the Vanantra Resort post-murder. Eyebrows have been raised over the exclusion of certain key witnesses from the Special Investigation Team's findings, prompting calls for a more thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026