Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Tragic Karur Stampede

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to appear for questioning related to the Karur stampede case on January 12 at the agency's headquarters. This development comes after the CBI stepped in to take over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as per the Supreme Court's orders.

The tragic stampede occurred during a political gathering addressed by Vijay on September 27 in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claiming 41 lives and injuring over 60 people. The Supreme Court had directed the CBI to conduct an independent probe, following a petition by the TVK, emphasizing the need for a fair investigation given the political undertones of the case.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria underscored the need to restore the public's faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring an impartial and unbiased investigation. The court also appointed a three-member supervisory committee, led by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi, to oversee the CBI's ongoing investigation.