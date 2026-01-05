Left Menu

BJP Pushes for CBI Probe Into Ballari Violence Amid Political Tensions

The BJP in Karnataka has urged the state government to recommend a CBI investigation into the Ballari violence, where a clash between BJP and Congress workers resulted in a death. The party also addressed the non-disbursal of social benefits and rising crime under the Congress government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent violence in Ballari, which resulted in the death of one individual. The decision was made during a core committee meeting led by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra.

The violence erupted near the residence of Gangavathi BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy, with firearms and petrol bombs found at the scene. Party leaders believe this indicates a conspiracy to eliminate Reddy. The BJP claims that the current investigation is biased, as Reddy has been unjustly accused.

BJP MLC C T Ravi highlighted concerns about crime and drug issues in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru. The party plans to agitate against the government's failure to distribute two months of Gruha Lakshmi guarantee money, impacting Below Poverty Line families. The BJP's upcoming electoral strategies and coalitions were also discussed.

