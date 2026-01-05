BJP Pushes for CBI Probe Into Ballari Violence Amid Political Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent violence in Ballari, which resulted in the death of one individual. The decision was made during a core committee meeting led by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra.

The violence erupted near the residence of Gangavathi BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy, with firearms and petrol bombs found at the scene. Party leaders believe this indicates a conspiracy to eliminate Reddy. The BJP claims that the current investigation is biased, as Reddy has been unjustly accused.

BJP MLC C T Ravi highlighted concerns about crime and drug issues in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru. The party plans to agitate against the government's failure to distribute two months of Gruha Lakshmi guarantee money, impacting Below Poverty Line families. The BJP's upcoming electoral strategies and coalitions were also discussed.