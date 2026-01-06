Calls for Justice: CBI Probe Demanded in Ankita Bhandari Case

The Congress party has escalated demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can no longer obscure the truth. Calls for justice echo across Uttarakhand as the slain victim, known as the 'daughter of the hills,' becomes a symbol of national outrage.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claims that significant injustice was done to Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly coerced into immoral activities and murdered when she resisted. Allegations have emerged concerning the destruction of evidence linked to a BJP leader.

Demanding transparency, Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba stated that pressure is mounting on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to authorize a CBI probe. The Congress has criticized the BJP government for failing to protect women while shielding criminals, underscoring the necessity of a comprehensive investigation into Ankita Bhandari's murder.

