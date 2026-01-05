Left Menu

Controversy Over Supreme Court's Decision on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam Bail Pleas

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced her concerns over the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, involved in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Despite five years of detention without formal charges, the SC highlighted the central role of Khalid and Imam in the alleged conspiracy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised questions over the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case. According to Chaturvedi, the duo has been imprisoned for five years without charges, a claim that challenges the judicial process.

The Supreme Court rejected their bail plea while granting bail to others involved in the case, citing the roles of Khalid and Imam as central to the alleged conspiracy. The court underscored that despite their prolonged incarceration, it does not contravene constitutional or legal standards.

The judgment, delivered by Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria, comes after the Delhi High Court's earlier rejection of Khalid and Imam's bail plea due to their alleged inflammatory speeches. The events are linked to the 2020 riots stemming from CAA-NRC protests, which resulted in numerous casualties.

