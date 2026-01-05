SC rejects bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
SC rejects bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC grants bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in Delhi riots case.
Supreme Court Ruling on Activists' Bail Pleas in Delhi Riots Case
Clash and Controversy: SP Workers vs. Hindu Activists at Candle March
DJ Party Drama: Police and Activists Clash in Shankumugham