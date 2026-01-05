Left Menu

Venezuelan Oil Tankers Defy U.S. Blockade Amid Rising Tensions

Numerous oil tankers have departed Venezuelan waters, challenging the U.S. embargo on exports. Despite Trump's recent extraction of President Maduro, the oil embargo persists. Key customers like China continue receiving oil. Chevron resumes exports to the U.S., while Venezuelan exports faced disruptions due to the blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:41 IST
Venezuelan Oil Tankers Defy U.S. Blockade Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant number of oil tankers have left Venezuelan waters, seemingly in defiance of the U.S. imposed embargo on exports, according to recent documents and industry insiders, including TankerTrackers.com. These movements occur amidst heightened tensions following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the continuing oil embargo, even as the Venezuelan government attempts to maintain supply lines to significant customers such as China. Notably, U.S. oil giant Chevron resumed exports to the U.S., unaffected by sanctions, carrying Venezuelan crude.

PDVSA struggled with halted exports due to the blockade, nearly maxing out storage capacity. Meanwhile, Venezuelan Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez faces the challenge of stabilizing the nation's economy, reliant on oil revenues, against the backdrop of U.S. military threats.

TRENDING

1
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
2
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global
3
Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

 India
4
Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026