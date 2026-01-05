Venezuelan Oil Tankers Defy U.S. Blockade Amid Rising Tensions
Numerous oil tankers have departed Venezuelan waters, challenging the U.S. embargo on exports. Despite Trump's recent extraction of President Maduro, the oil embargo persists. Key customers like China continue receiving oil. Chevron resumes exports to the U.S., while Venezuelan exports faced disruptions due to the blockade.
A significant number of oil tankers have left Venezuelan waters, seemingly in defiance of the U.S. imposed embargo on exports, according to recent documents and industry insiders, including TankerTrackers.com. These movements occur amidst heightened tensions following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the continuing oil embargo, even as the Venezuelan government attempts to maintain supply lines to significant customers such as China. Notably, U.S. oil giant Chevron resumed exports to the U.S., unaffected by sanctions, carrying Venezuelan crude.
PDVSA struggled with halted exports due to the blockade, nearly maxing out storage capacity. Meanwhile, Venezuelan Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez faces the challenge of stabilizing the nation's economy, reliant on oil revenues, against the backdrop of U.S. military threats.
