Trump Admin's Venezuela Dealings: Oil Giants Left in the Dark

In an unexpected revelation, the Trump administration has been reported to have bypassed key U.S. oil giants—ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron Corp—when deciding on actions in Venezuela, contradicting President Donald Trump's assertions of consultation.

According to four oil industry executives with knowledge of the matter, there were no discussions about operations in Venezuela or investments either before or after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The White House has yet to comment on these discrepancies, as industry sources remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)