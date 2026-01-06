New Bird Flu Outbreak Strikes Northern Israel

Israel is grappling with a new outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, as reported by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Tuesday. This marks the first emergence of the virus in the country in a year.

The outbreak occurred at a farm in the northern village of Sde Yaakov, where a flock of 2,000 ducks was affected, resulting in the death of 90 birds. In response, Israeli authorities have culled the remaining birds as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread.

The global spread of avian influenza, often referred to as bird flu, is raising alarm among governments and the poultry industry. The virus has devastated poultry flocks worldwide, leading to supply disruptions and rising food prices, while also presenting a potential risk of transmission to humans.