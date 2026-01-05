Left Menu

Gas Leak Sparks Inferno at ONGC Well in Konaseema District

A gas leak at an ONGC well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district led to a massive fire, prompting the evacuation of nearby villages. No casualties were reported. The blaze, caused by a pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, is under control with ONGC coordinating firefighting efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:52 IST
An inferno erupted on Monday due to a gas leak at an ONGC-operated well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. This crisis forced the evacuation of two villages within a four-kilometer radius.

While no casualties have been reported, the blaze's trigger was a pipeline leak at the Mori-5 well. The well is operated by Deep Industries Ltd for production enhancement. Residents of Irusumanda and Lakkavaram villages were relocated to safety as firefighting efforts are underway.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has prioritized extinguishing the fire, while ONGC's senior officials assess the situation. Initial investigations suggest the gas ignited after forming a thick cloud over paddy fields and palm trees, creating significant environmental impact.

