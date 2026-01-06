Venezuela’s Crude Crisis: Impact of the U.S. Oil Embargo

Venezuela's oil exports to Asia have been at a standstill for five days, a situation exacerbated by the United States' ongoing oil embargo, according to shipping data. The stoppage highlights the growing tensions as Venezuela navigates this economic chokehold.

Chevron, a major partner of Venezuelan state-run PDVSA, resumed oil exports to the U.S., taking advantage of eased restrictions. This development came as flights restarted to Venezuela, signaling a potential uptick in business operations for the American company in the region.

The region's tension underscores a deepening crisis in Venezuela's oil industry, as the country may face drastic cuts in production and refining due to accumulating crude and fuel inventories. The stalemate over U.S. approvals for tanker departures reflects the delicate geopolitical balancing act.

