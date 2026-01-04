Fairytale Engagement: Nitibha Kaul and Jags Bagh's Romantic Proposal

Nitibha Kaul, a prominent figure from the television reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', has announced her engagement to long-time partner Jags Bagh. The couple shared their joyous news via Instagram, where Kaul detailed the magical proposal executed by Bagh.

Kaul, who commands an Instagram following of over a million, shared her excitement in a heartfelt note praising Bagh's efforts on their special day. She spoke about their journey of love, marked by long-distance separation, and conveyed how the proposal made everything worthwhile.

The romantic proposal, described as a fairy tale come true, involved a castle setting and a surprise that swept Kaul off her feet. Dressed in a white corset dress, she expressed her anticipation for the couple's new chapter as they embark on their journey together as fiancés.