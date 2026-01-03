Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Centre's Proposal for Gig Workers as 'Too Little, Too Late'

The Congress has criticized the Centre's 90-day work rule for gig workers, deeming it insufficient and delayed. The party emphasizes the importance of legislation to protect gig and unorganized sector workers' rights, citing provisions by Congress-led states as more comprehensive solutions for ensuring social security.

The Congress has taken a critical stance against the Centre's proposed 90-day work rule aimed at facilitating gig workers' access to social security. The opposition party labeled the measure as 'too little, too late' and highlighted the pressing need for legislation to safeguard gig and unorganized sector workers' rights.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, underscored the inadequacy of the Central government's proposals, contrasting them with more robust measures implemented by Congress governments in states such as Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. These include a dedicated welfare fund, a tripartite welfare board, and mandatory fair contracts ensuring the health and safety of workers.

The criticism aligns with Congress's longstanding advocacy for gig workers, a key element of its Yuva Nyay agenda in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The party reaffirms its commitment to fostering dignified work conditions and legislative protection for workers in the gig economy and the broader unorganized sector.

