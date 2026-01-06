Nestle's Largest Ever Infant Formula Recall Casts Shadow On CEO's Tenure

Nestle announced a major recall of its infant nutrition products, including the SMA, BEBA, and NAN formulas, throughout Europe due to concerns over contamination with a toxin known for causing nausea and vomiting. This extensive recall comes as a substantial challenge for new CEO Philipp Navratil, amidst efforts to revitalize growth.

The recall is said to be the largest in Nestle's history, affecting over 800 products and multiple factories. A spokesperson revealed the potential risk was traced to an ingredient supplied for arachidonic acid oil, crucial in these formulas. Authorities in Austria confirmed the scale of the recall, while no illnesses have been linked to the products so far.

Nestle's infant formula division holds a pivotal 24% share in the global $92.2 billion market, underscoring the high stakes involved. National food safety agencies have issued warnings, noting that cereulide toxin, sourced from certain Bacillus cereus strains, may cause severe symptoms yet remains active despite cooking. Nestle asserts commitment to manage the disruption efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)