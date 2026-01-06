Chevron's Exclusive Path Amid Venezuelan Oil Sanctions

Chevron is now at the center of Venezuelan oil exports, as the sole U.S. company permitted to transport crude amid strict sanctions by Washington, intended to cut off financial support to Nicolas Maduro's government.

Data showed that tankers chartered by Chevron were actively loading at key Venezuelan ports, while other vessels either shuffled oil between domestic locations or stored crude due to diminishing onshore storage capacity.

The U.S. forces recently captured President Nicolas Maduro, creating a power shift as interim President Delcy Rodriguez takes charge. Chevron resumed operations on Monday, becoming a vital player, even as embargoed vessels attempted a discreet departure in defiance of the U.S. blockade.

