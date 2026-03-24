Hezbollah's Firm Stance Against Israeli Occupation

Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has stated the group's intention to vigorously oppose any attempts by Israeli forces to occupy southern Lebanon. According to Fadlallah, such an occupation would constitute an 'existential threat' to Lebanon's sovereignty and stability as a nation.

On the other side, Israel is planning to augment its security measures in the region. On Tuesday, Israel's Defense Minister issued orders to the military to establish a 'security zone' south of the Litani River, which lies approximately 30 kilometers from the Israeli border.

The developments underscore heightened tensions between the two entities, raising concerns about potential escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)