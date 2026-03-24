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Hezbollah's Firm Stance Against Israeli Occupation

Hezbollah is determined to prevent Israeli military occupation in southern Lebanon. Senior lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah emphasized the existential threat an occupation poses to Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israel plans to create a 'security zone' near the Litani River, trying to bolster its defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:59 IST
Hezbollah's Firm Stance Against Israeli Occupation
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  • Lebanon

Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has stated the group's intention to vigorously oppose any attempts by Israeli forces to occupy southern Lebanon. According to Fadlallah, such an occupation would constitute an 'existential threat' to Lebanon's sovereignty and stability as a nation.

On the other side, Israel is planning to augment its security measures in the region. On Tuesday, Israel's Defense Minister issued orders to the military to establish a 'security zone' south of the Litani River, which lies approximately 30 kilometers from the Israeli border.

The developments underscore heightened tensions between the two entities, raising concerns about potential escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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