Drone Strike Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

MOSCOW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Firefighters successfully extinguished a blaze sparked by an overnight Ukrainian drone attack at an oil depot in Russia's southern Belgorod region. The Vesti state TV channel, citing regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported the incident on Wednesday.

Ukraine announced that it targeted the oil depot as part of its strategic campaign to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to diminish Moscow's capacity to fund its military operations.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that several oil storage tanks were set ablaze in the Starooskolsky district, located about 44 miles from the Ukrainian border, but assured that there were no casualties resulting from the attack.

