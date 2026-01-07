Left Menu

Drone Strike Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

A Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and no casualties were reported. Ukraine stated it targeted the depot as part of efforts to weaken Russia's energy infrastructure and military financing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:41 IST
Drone Strike Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Depot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MOSCOW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Firefighters successfully extinguished a blaze sparked by an overnight Ukrainian drone attack at an oil depot in Russia's southern Belgorod region. The Vesti state TV channel, citing regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported the incident on Wednesday.

Ukraine announced that it targeted the oil depot as part of its strategic campaign to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to diminish Moscow's capacity to fund its military operations.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that several oil storage tanks were set ablaze in the Starooskolsky district, located about 44 miles from the Ukrainian border, but assured that there were no casualties resulting from the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK's FTSE 100 Faces Strains Amidst U.S.-Venezuela Developments

UK's FTSE 100 Faces Strains Amidst U.S.-Venezuela Developments

 Global
2
Empowering Excellence: Burnett Homeopathy Gifts MacBooks to Employees

Empowering Excellence: Burnett Homeopathy Gifts MacBooks to Employees

 India
3
Defrail Technologies Launches IPO: Aiming for Scalable Growth

Defrail Technologies Launches IPO: Aiming for Scalable Growth

 India
4
Mumbai Indians Reacquire Star All-rounder Amelia Kerr for WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians Reacquire Star All-rounder Amelia Kerr for WPL 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026