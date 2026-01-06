Left Menu

CPI(M) Protests US Intervention in Venezuela: A Call for India's Firm Stand

CPI(M) activists protested against the US military operation in Venezuela, with leader M Y Tarigami urging India to denounce the aggression. The capture of President Maduro was termed as a violation of international law. Tarigami criticized US motives and stressed India's need for a clear stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:49 IST
CPI(M) Protests US Intervention in Venezuela: A Call for India's Firm Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, CPI(M) activists staged a protest condemning the US military operation in Venezuela, urging the Indian government to firmly oppose what they described as 'open aggression.'

The protest, led by senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami, took place amidst growing criticism of the US's actions, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Critics, including Tarigami, argue that the US's operation represents a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and emphasize the importance of India voicing a strong opposition to uphold its strategic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

 India
2
V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

 India
3
Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring

Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring

 Global
4
European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the Arctic island 'belongs to its people,' reports AP.

European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026