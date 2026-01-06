CPI(M) Protests US Intervention in Venezuela: A Call for India's Firm Stand
CPI(M) activists protested against the US military operation in Venezuela, with leader M Y Tarigami urging India to denounce the aggression. The capture of President Maduro was termed as a violation of international law. Tarigami criticized US motives and stressed India's need for a clear stance.
On Tuesday, CPI(M) activists staged a protest condemning the US military operation in Venezuela, urging the Indian government to firmly oppose what they described as 'open aggression.'
The protest, led by senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami, took place amidst growing criticism of the US's actions, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Critics, including Tarigami, argue that the US's operation represents a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and emphasize the importance of India voicing a strong opposition to uphold its strategic autonomy.
