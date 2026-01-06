CPI(M) Protests US Intervention in Venezuela: A Call for India's Firm Stand

On Tuesday, CPI(M) activists staged a protest condemning the US military operation in Venezuela, urging the Indian government to firmly oppose what they described as 'open aggression.'

The protest, led by senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami, took place amidst growing criticism of the US's actions, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Critics, including Tarigami, argue that the US's operation represents a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and emphasize the importance of India voicing a strong opposition to uphold its strategic autonomy.

