CPI(M) Slams Uttarakhand Government Over Proposed Ghat Restrictions

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has voiced strong opposition to the BJP-led Uttarakhand government's proposal to restrict non-Hindu access to the sacred ghats of Haridwar. The CPI(M) contends that such actions risk deepening communal fissures within the state.

According to CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, the purported move to safeguard 'sanctity' is merely a diversion from underlying intentions to create discord among communities. He has urged the state to uphold the constitutional freedoms ensured under Articles 19 and 21.

The government faces pressure from the Shri Ganga Sabha, which seeks restrictions ahead of the 2027 Ardh Kumbh. However, the CPI(M) warns against any measures that could alienate minority groups and contravene the nation's democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)