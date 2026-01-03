CPI(M) Leaders Condemn Religious Divisions in Indian Politics

Senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), have voiced serious concerns about attempts to create religious divisions within communities in West Bengal and across India. On the 60th anniversary of the party's Bengali daily, 'Ganashakti', they emphasized that only Left and progressive factions can effectively counter these divisive actions.

Biman Bose, the Left Front chairman, spoke on efforts to suppress the economic struggle of the working class by inciting religious and social divides. Without directly naming anyone, he criticized public declarations of religious identity by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as distractions from core issues. He accused both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP of politicizing religion to gain political leverage.

Focusing on development policies, Bose cited projects like the Jagannath temple in Digha and the proposed Durga Angan as cases where religion should not influence state decisions. He questioned the sincerity behind claims of concern over 'dead voters,' suggesting it as a political maneuver ahead of the 2026 elections. CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim echoed similar sentiments, condemning both domestic and international attempts to destabilize the social fabric and economy of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)