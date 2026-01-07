Delhi High Court Criticizes Railways Over Stampede PIL Delay

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticized railway authorities for their failure to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives on February 15 last year. Expressing its frustration, the Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia, noted the absence of an affidavit despite a nearly year-old directive.

The Railways had been instructed to file a response by March 26, 2025, detailing decisions from the Railway Board. However, Chief Justice Upadhyay questioned the Railways' delay, urging them to not take the Court's directives lightly. He highlighted the seriousness of the situation, asking if another tragedy was necessary to spur action.

Railways' counsel claimed that measures were in place to handle overcrowding and fare restructuring, pledging an affidavit submission in four weeks. The court questioned an IRTS officer on record, dissatisfied with the delay. The PIL reflects concerns over the non-enforcement of safety provisions under the Railways Act during events like the Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)