Left Menu

Delhi High Court Criticizes Railways Over Stampede PIL Delay

The Delhi High Court reprimanded railway authorities for not filing a timely response to a PIL about last year's deadly New Delhi Railway Station stampede. Despite instructions, no affidavit was submitted, raising concerns about negligence and the implementation of safety provisions, particularly during large gatherings like the Mahakumbh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:43 IST
Delhi High Court Criticizes Railways Over Stampede PIL Delay
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticized railway authorities for their failure to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives on February 15 last year. Expressing its frustration, the Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia, noted the absence of an affidavit despite a nearly year-old directive.

The Railways had been instructed to file a response by March 26, 2025, detailing decisions from the Railway Board. However, Chief Justice Upadhyay questioned the Railways' delay, urging them to not take the Court's directives lightly. He highlighted the seriousness of the situation, asking if another tragedy was necessary to spur action.

Railways' counsel claimed that measures were in place to handle overcrowding and fare restructuring, pledging an affidavit submission in four weeks. The court questioned an IRTS officer on record, dissatisfied with the delay. The PIL reflects concerns over the non-enforcement of safety provisions under the Railways Act during events like the Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

 India
2
Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

 India
3
Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

 India
4
European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026