Sangam Kumar Sahoo Sworn In as Patna High Court Chief Justice

Sangam Kumar Sahoo has officially commenced his role as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. The oath was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a ceremonial event held at the Lok Bhavan.

The significant occasion was honored by the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other notable dignitaries. Justice Sahoo's appointment to this esteemed position was announced in a notification by the Centre on January 1.

Having pursued his education at Stewart Science College and the Cuttack Law College in Odisha, Justice Sahoo began his legal career in 1989. He initially practiced in district courts and other legal forums in Odisha, and subsequently, he became a judge of the Orissa High Court on July 2, 2014.