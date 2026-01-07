Left Menu

Japan's Nuclear Oversight: Falsified Data and Reactor Setbacks

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has halted safety screenings for two Hamaoka nuclear reactors. Chubu Electric Power Co was found to have submitted fabricated seismic data. This underpins Japan's plans to restart reactors, countering rising energy costs, amid public safety concerns post-Fukushima disaster.

In a significant development, Japan's nuclear safety authority has announced the suspension of safety screenings for two reactors at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant following revelations of data fabrication.

The plant's operator, Chubu Electric Power Co, provided misleading seismic data to underestimate earthquake risks, causing a major setback for Japan's nuclear restart initiative.

This revelation comes amidst efforts to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, highlighting ongoing public safety concerns post-Fukushima disaster.

