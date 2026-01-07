Japan's Nuclear Oversight: Falsified Data and Reactor Setbacks

In a significant development, Japan's nuclear safety authority has announced the suspension of safety screenings for two reactors at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant following revelations of data fabrication.

The plant's operator, Chubu Electric Power Co, provided misleading seismic data to underestimate earthquake risks, causing a major setback for Japan's nuclear restart initiative.

This revelation comes amidst efforts to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, highlighting ongoing public safety concerns post-Fukushima disaster.