Seizing Power: U.S. Grabs Venezuelan Oil Tankers Amid Global Tensions

The U.S. seized a Russian-flagged, Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the Atlantic amid efforts to control Venezuela's oil resources. Supported by Britain, the seizure highlights tensions with Russia. The U.S. aims to redirect Venezuelan oil for its own interests, drawing condemnation from China and stirring international controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has seized a Russian-flagged, Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the Atlantic Ocean. This operation is part of President Donald Trump's strategic effort to dictate oil flows in the Americas, compelling Venezuela's government to align with U.S. interests. The tanker, switched to Russia's flag, was captured by U.S. forces in collaboration with Britain's Royal Air Force, emphasizing a global crackdown on sanctions evasion.

The U.S. Coast Guard also intercepted the Panama-flagged M Sophia tanker carrying Venezuelan oil near South America's northeast coast. Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff, declared that lawful maritime energy transport consistent with American law is the only permissible activity. This underscores the U.S.'s willingness to leverage Venezuela's energy sector for economic potential.

The actions have sparked widespread condemnation, particularly from China, accusing the U.S. of 'bullying' and using force to control Venezuela's oil resources. Trump's plans have drawn international criticism and unease, particularly over the unprecedented capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Meanwhile, negotiations for Venezuelan oil exports under U.S. guidance continue to progress, with geopolitical tensions escalating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

