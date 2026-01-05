Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Delhi-Based Environmental NGO Over Forex Violations

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a probe against a Delhi NCR-based environmental NGO for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The investigation focuses on foreign funds meant for consultancy charges, suspected to influence government policies. No response has been obtained from the NGO yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:45 IST
ED Cracks Down on Delhi-Based Environmental NGO Over Forex Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of searches on Monday targeting a climate and environmental NGO located in the Delhi NCR region. This move is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign exchange violations, according to official sources.

Operations were carried out at multiple sites associated with the NGO, including the Satat Sampada Pvt Ltd office, a business store, and two residences in Delhi and Ghaziabad. These searches fall under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The probe is centered on the 'end use' of foreign funds received by the organisation, which reportedly came from offshore NGOs and other groups, ostensibly for consultancy services. It is alleged that these funds were intended to sway government policies. The NGO has not yet responded to these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Errors: TMC Challenges Commission

Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Errors: TMC Challenges Commission

 India
3
Leela Expands Luxury Empire with New Subsidiary in India

Leela Expands Luxury Empire with New Subsidiary in India

 India
4
Gabion Technologies India Secures Rs 8.2 Crore From Anchor Investors Pre-IPO

Gabion Technologies India Secures Rs 8.2 Crore From Anchor Investors Pre-IPO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026