ED Cracks Down on Delhi-Based Environmental NGO Over Forex Violations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of searches on Monday targeting a climate and environmental NGO located in the Delhi NCR region. This move is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign exchange violations, according to official sources.

Operations were carried out at multiple sites associated with the NGO, including the Satat Sampada Pvt Ltd office, a business store, and two residences in Delhi and Ghaziabad. These searches fall under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The probe is centered on the 'end use' of foreign funds received by the organisation, which reportedly came from offshore NGOs and other groups, ostensibly for consultancy services. It is alleged that these funds were intended to sway government policies. The NGO has not yet responded to these accusations.

