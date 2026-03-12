Left Menu

Political Accusations Fly Amid Gas Supply Concerns in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, accuses Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra of misleading the public about gas availability. Amid global fuel supply pressures, Bedham affirms the state's commitment to ensuring essential commodities. Senior BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore criticizes Dotasra for causing public alarm.

Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:54 IST
Political Accusations Fly Amid Gas Supply Concerns in Rajasthan
Jawahar Singh Bedham
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, political tensions have escalated as Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, accuses Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra of misleading citizens about gas availability. Bedham claims that Dotasra is more focused on political maneuvering than developmental progress.

The criticism follows Dotasra's comments on BJP-led governments' management of energy supplies amidst ongoing West Asian tensions. He compared the situation to the demonetization queues, suggesting citizens now await gas cylinders.

Bedham maintains that the state is dedicated to uninterrupted essential commodity supply. Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore condemns Dotasra's remarks as irresponsible, emphasizing a shared responsibility to act wisely during the global fuel supply challenges.

