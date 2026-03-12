Political Accusations Fly Amid Gas Supply Concerns in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, political tensions have escalated as Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, accuses Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra of misleading citizens about gas availability. Bedham claims that Dotasra is more focused on political maneuvering than developmental progress.

The criticism follows Dotasra's comments on BJP-led governments' management of energy supplies amidst ongoing West Asian tensions. He compared the situation to the demonetization queues, suggesting citizens now await gas cylinders.

Bedham maintains that the state is dedicated to uninterrupted essential commodity supply. Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore condemns Dotasra's remarks as irresponsible, emphasizing a shared responsibility to act wisely during the global fuel supply challenges.