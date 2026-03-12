Controversy Erupts Over Expulsion of Haryana Congress Leader

Suchitra Devi, the general secretary of Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress, was expelled from the party after alleging that money was solicited for her assembly election ticket. The expulsion, ordered by Haryana Mahila Congress president Pearl Choudhary, follows accusations that Devi's claims were harmful to the party's integrity.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh refuted the allegations, describing them as unfounded. Devi, having resigned from the Mahila Congress last month, was accused of making misleading statements against party members. The expulsion order, issued on March 11, stated her actions were against party discipline.

The controversy received further traction when BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress of corruption based on claims by Devi's husband, Gaurav Kumar. The BJP alleged that Congress leadership sought a bribe, implicating senior leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)