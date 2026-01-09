Left Menu

Delhi Startup Yuva Festival Sparks Innovation Wave

The Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026 was launched to integrate campuses with markets, highlighting the role of students in innovation. The initiative promotes entrepreneurship, with a focus on student-led startups, women entrepreneurs, and an upcoming Delhi Startup Policy 2025 designed to support early-stage ventures and innovation.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Delhi government unveiled the Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026 at Netaji Subhas University of Technology. Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the pivotal role of students in driving innovation and stressed the necessity of forging stronger connections between academic institutions and commercial markets.

In his address to students, mentors, and industry representatives, Sood highlighted the evolving role of universities as hubs of entrepreneurship and innovation, beyond their traditional academic roots. The festival aims to inspire students to transform campus-developed ideas into viable market products.

Minister Sood cited India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, noting the country's dramatic growth into the third-largest globally, with near 125 unicorns and over 1.97 lakh recognized startups, attributing this expansion to policy reforms. He also acclaimed the significant contribution of women entrepreneurs in leading 45% of startups, promoting socio-economic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

