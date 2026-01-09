Navi Mumbai Cash Seizure Ahead of Civic Elections

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Model Code of Conduct enforcement team seized Rs 16.16 lakh in cash on Friday, according to officials.

This enforcement action comes ahead of civic elections scheduled for January 15 in Navi Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra.

The NMMC has equipped the city with 27 Static Surveillance Teams located at strategic entry points and key locations to maintain the code of conduct. A car, intercepted at a check post near the APMC market at 12:30 pm, was discovered carrying the cash. Further actions are being taken following the Election Commission's guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)