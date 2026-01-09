Mystery of the Nano Drone: Security Forces Investigate
Security forces in Jammu district have recovered a suspected 'nano drone' from the border area of Chakroi in R S Pura, based on information from a local resident. An investigation is underway to determine the origins and purpose of the drone.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces in the Jammu district were alerted to a potential threat when a suspected 'nano drone' was discovered in a border area.
The peculiar device was recovered Thursday night from Chakroi, R S Pura, thanks to a tip-off from a local resident.
An investigation is currently being launched to uncover the drone's origins and intentions.
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested Amid Investigation
Tragic End: Lone Sadhu's Death Sparks Murder Investigation in Hasayan
Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Owners Under Investigation
"Thorough investigation should be conducted, people should cooperate": BJD President on Odisha bomb threats
Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James