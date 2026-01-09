Left Menu

Mystery of the Nano Drone: Security Forces Investigate

Security forces in Jammu district have recovered a suspected 'nano drone' from the border area of Chakroi in R S Pura, based on information from a local resident. An investigation is underway to determine the origins and purpose of the drone.

Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in the Jammu district were alerted to a potential threat when a suspected 'nano drone' was discovered in a border area.

The peculiar device was recovered Thursday night from Chakroi, R S Pura, thanks to a tip-off from a local resident.

An investigation is currently being launched to uncover the drone's origins and intentions.

