Colombian Rebel Leader Calls for Unity Against U.S. Intervention
Nestor Gregorio Vera, leader of a dissident FARC faction, urges unity among Colombian rebel groups against U.S. intervention in the region. His call follows tension between Colombia and the U.S., including accusations from President Trump against Colombian President Petro. Vera emphasizes fighting foreign influence collectively.
Nestor Gregorio Vera, also known as 'Ivan Mordisco,' leader of a key dissident faction of the FARC, has issued a clarion call for unity among Colombian rebel groups. His message urges collaboration against what he perceives as U.S. interventionism in the region.
Vera's video address comes on the heels of U.S. military movements in Venezuela that culminated in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Emphasizing the perceived threat from North American interests, Vera appeared alongside armed guerrillas, calling for alliances across diverging factions.
Amid rising tension, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla himself, is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in February. This is days after Trump suggested possible military action against Colombia, following his unbacked claims linking Petro to narcotics trafficking.
