Left Menu

Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Accord Nears Approval Amidst Controversy and Division

The European Union edges towards approving its largest free trade agreement with South American Mercosur, after extensive negotiations. The deal aims to reduce reliance on China and offset U.S. tariffs by accessing key South American markets. However, concerns over domestic agriculture have sparked protests and opposition within Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:00 IST
Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Accord Nears Approval Amidst Controversy and Division

The European Union is on the brink of sanctioning its largest free trade pact with the South American bloc Mercosur, pending approval by member states on Friday. This monumental accord, over 25 years in the making, seeks to open new commercial avenues amid challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and dependence on Chinese market dynamics.

Led by Germany and Spain, proponents of the agreement highlight its importance in securing access to essential minerals, key to Europe's economic strategy. However, France, the EU's leading agricultural producer, is spearheading opposition, citing fears of increased imports of inexpensive agricultural products which may harm local farmers. Tensions are high as farmers stage protests across the EU.

Final approval hinges on the positions of member state ambassadors, with formal consent potentially coming on Friday or next Monday. The European Commission has introduced measures like import safeguards and crisis funds to allay agricultural sector fears. Still, the forthcoming vote in the European Parliament remains contentious, particularly with environmental groups decrying the accord's climate impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidenc...

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

 India
3
Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

 India
4
India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026