Storm Goretti Disrupts Operations at Flamanville Nuclear Plant

French state-owned energy company EDF has reported disruption in electrical production at the Flamanville nuclear power plant due to Storm Goretti, impacting operations significantly.

The storm led to the shutdown of reactors 1 and 3 after a high-voltage line was compromised. As a precaution, EDF has restricted site access to support teams only.

Reactor 2 was already offline for scheduled maintenance. Other staff members have been instructed to work remotely pending the restoration of safe conditions. The incident highlights the challenges posed by extreme weather on energy infrastructure.