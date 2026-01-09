Storm Goretti Disrupts Operations at Flamanville Nuclear Plant
French state-owned energy company EDF announced that Storm Goretti has affected the electricity production at the Flamanville nuclear plant. Reactors 1 and 3 were taken offline due to the loss of a high-voltage line. Only support teams are allowed on-site, with others advised to work from home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:39 IST
- Country:
- France
French state-owned energy company EDF has reported disruption in electrical production at the Flamanville nuclear power plant due to Storm Goretti, impacting operations significantly.
The storm led to the shutdown of reactors 1 and 3 after a high-voltage line was compromised. As a precaution, EDF has restricted site access to support teams only.
Reactor 2 was already offline for scheduled maintenance. Other staff members have been instructed to work remotely pending the restoration of safe conditions. The incident highlights the challenges posed by extreme weather on energy infrastructure.
ALSO READ
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc Across Europe, Plunging Thousands into Darkness
HERC asks power distribution companies to reduce loss of electricity during distribution
Japan's Nuclear Oversight: Falsified Data and Reactor Setbacks
Western Europe Faces Travel Chaos as Storm Goretti Strikes
Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud