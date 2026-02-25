Left Menu

Haryana Electricity Chief Calls for Accountability in Power Sector

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman, Nand Lal Sharma, emphasized self-accountability among officials for effective governance. Presiding at a public hearing, he advocated for a culture of accountability to enhance Haryana's power sector. Discussions included service competition among distribution companies and the promotion of solar energy and grid stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:56 IST
During a public hearing at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Nand Lal Sharma emphasized the importance of self-accountability for effective governance in the state's power sector.

Sharma highlighted that understanding responsibilities would resolve several administrative problems and foster a healthy administrative culture.

The discussion focused on enhancing service quality through competition between Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, and reviewed DHBVN's Annual Revenue Requirement for 2026-27, with discussions also addressing solar energy promotion and grid stability.

