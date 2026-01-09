Reviving Venezuela's Oil: U.S. Engages with Major Players

The White House is orchestrating a pivotal meeting this Friday with key U.S. and international oil companies, exploring opportunities for investment in Venezuela's beleaguered energy sector. This strategic move aims to rejuvenate the country's struggling crude production amidst ongoing sanctions.

Representatives from influential entities such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Halliburton are expected to participate, according to a White House official. Other anticipated attendees include producers, refiners, traders, and oilfield service firms, all with vested interests in Venezuela.

Top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, will also be present, indicating the high stakes and significant interest at the intersection of politics and energy policy in this crucial meeting.

