Renewed Calls for Dialogue: Europe’s Approach to Russia
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated it is premature to consider Russia's return to the G8. However, she shares the view with French President Macron on the importance of reopening dialogue with Russia, emphasizing the need for Europe to engage diplomatically.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:57 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared it "absolutely premature" to discuss the reintegration of Russia into the G8 on Friday, signaling a cautious approach.
Despite this stance, Meloni expressed alignment with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the necessity for Europe to reopen diplomatic channels with Russia.
Her comments suggest a dual strategy of caution and engagement, underscoring the complex international relations at play. (Report by Alvise Armellini, Edited by Giulia Segreti)
