Renewed Calls for Dialogue: Europe’s Approach to Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared it "absolutely premature" to discuss the reintegration of Russia into the G8 on Friday, signaling a cautious approach.

Despite this stance, Meloni expressed alignment with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the necessity for Europe to reopen diplomatic channels with Russia.

Her comments suggest a dual strategy of caution and engagement, underscoring the complex international relations at play.

