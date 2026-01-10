Left Menu

Blaze at ONGC Gas Well Extinguished After Five-Day Struggle

A major fire stemming from a gas blowout at an ONGC well in Konaseema district has been controlled. Operations to cap the well continue, with no reported casualties or injuries. The ONGC Crisis Management Team, with assistance from Deep Industries, extinguished the fire after five days of efforts.

  Country:
  • India

A significant fire originating from a gas blowout at an ONGC well in Konaseema district was successfully controlled on Saturday morning, officials confirmed. The blaze at the Mori-5 well, operated by ONGC's contractor Deep Industries Ltd, erupted near Mori and Irusumanda villages, resulting in dramatic flames reaching 20 meters high.

Konaseema District Joint Collector T Nisanthi confirmed the successful containment of the incident, saying the situation, involving technical procedures like capping and mudding, was under control. The ONGC Crisis Management Team, having worked tirelessly for five days, was instrumental in extinguishing the flames with no casualties reported.

The disaster prompted ONGC's senior management to take direct operational control, ensuring effective coordination and swift response. The successful containment signifies a critical achievement in crisis management by ONGC and highlights the expertise of its partners in handling such emergencies.

