Turkey's Social Media Shift: Age Restrictions in Focus
Turkey's ruling AK Party, led by President Erdogan, has proposed a bill to parliament aiming to restrict social media access for children under 15. The legislation mandates social media and gaming platforms to comply within six months, highlighting ongoing concerns about digital safety for minors.
Turkey's political scene is witnessing a significant move as President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party introduces a draft bill to parliament aimed at curbing social media access for youngsters.
The proposed legislation specifically targets children younger than 15, with a ban designed to protect them from potential digital harm.
Leyla Sahin Usta, Deputy Head of the party's Parliamentary Group, emphasized that social media and gaming platforms will be given a six-month window to adapt to the new regulations.
