Turkey's Social Media Shift: Age Restrictions in Focus

Turkey's political scene is witnessing a significant move as President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party introduces a draft bill to parliament aimed at curbing social media access for youngsters.

The proposed legislation specifically targets children younger than 15, with a ban designed to protect them from potential digital harm.

Leyla Sahin Usta, Deputy Head of the party's Parliamentary Group, emphasized that social media and gaming platforms will be given a six-month window to adapt to the new regulations.