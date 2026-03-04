Manipur's New Ministers: Portfolios Assigned Amidst Ethnic Tensions

In a significant move for Manipur's political landscape, the newly sworn-in deputy chief ministers and ministers have been assigned their portfolios a month following their induction. The assignments come amidst a backdrop of ethnic violence that continues to affect the region.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh remains without a specific department, while his deputy, Nemcha Kipgen, from the Kuki community, takes charge of rural development and tribal affairs. Meanwhile, L Dikho from the Naga People's Front will oversee public health engineering and environmental departments.

Ministerial responsibilities were distributed, with Govindas Konthoujam handling the home and sports portfolios, and K Loken Singh of the National People's Party directing art and culture, and tourism. The political adjustments follow the end of President's rule and anticipate further ministerial expansions after the upcoming budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)