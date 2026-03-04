Left Menu

Manipur's New Ministers: Portfolios Assigned Amidst Ethnic Tensions

In Manipur, newly appointed deputy chief ministers and ministers received their portfolios, including rural development and tourism. This comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions following protests in May. The government, formed in February, is expected to expand after the assembly's budget session in March, with a cap of 12 ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:57 IST
In a significant move for Manipur's political landscape, the newly sworn-in deputy chief ministers and ministers have been assigned their portfolios a month following their induction. The assignments come amidst a backdrop of ethnic violence that continues to affect the region.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh remains without a specific department, while his deputy, Nemcha Kipgen, from the Kuki community, takes charge of rural development and tribal affairs. Meanwhile, L Dikho from the Naga People's Front will oversee public health engineering and environmental departments.

Ministerial responsibilities were distributed, with Govindas Konthoujam handling the home and sports portfolios, and K Loken Singh of the National People's Party directing art and culture, and tourism. The political adjustments follow the end of President's rule and anticipate further ministerial expansions after the upcoming budget session.

