QatarEnergy Halts LNG Shipments Amid Ras Laffan Attacks

QatarEnergy announced a force majeure on its liquefied natural gas shipments, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The decision follows recent attacks on crucial facilities.

On March 2, the state-owned company revealed that production of LNG and associated products would be suspended. This is due to the ongoing security concerns at Ras Laffan industrial city. The assault on its infrastructure has placed significant strain on operations.

These developments highlight the vulnerability of energy resources in the region and may have broader implications for the global energy market, as Qatar is a major LNG exporter.