QatarEnergy Halts LNG Shipments Amid Ras Laffan Attacks
QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on liquefied natural gas shipments following attacks on facilities at Ras Laffan industrial city. The company announced the suspension of LNG production and associated products, emphasizing the impact of these disruptions on the energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:58 IST
On March 2, the state-owned company revealed that production of LNG and associated products would be suspended. This is due to the ongoing security concerns at Ras Laffan industrial city. The assault on its infrastructure has placed significant strain on operations.
These developments highlight the vulnerability of energy resources in the region and may have broader implications for the global energy market, as Qatar is a major LNG exporter.